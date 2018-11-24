Plans For Concrete Plant Draws Ire of Neighbors

GRAY SUMMIT (AP) - The Shaw Nature Reserve in eastern Missouri appears to be getting a new neighbor - a concrete plant. The idea isn't sitting well with leaders of the nature center or those who live nearby.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the Franklin Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday to consider approving the Landvatter Ready Mix concrete plant on 24 acres off old U.S. Route 66, across the street from Shaw Nature Reserve. If the permit is approved, landowner Lyndon Stelzer will sell his property to the concrete company.

Neighbors worry about the potential eyesore, dust from the dry concrete, and noise.

Parties involved in the project say dust is unlikely, buildings will be unobtrusive and truck noise will be tolerable. Besides, they say, jobs are much-needed.