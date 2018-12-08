Plans to connect Columbia trails are underway

COLUMBIA - A more efficient way to exercise may come to Columbia. Public Works is working on a plan to submit to MoDOT that would create interconnecting trails in northeast Columbia.

Residents gave their feedback on the trail design at an open house held Wednesday night.

The preliminary design has a six-feet wide cement trail starting at the corner of Paris Road and Clark Lane. It would run east to west along Clark Lane, parallel to I-70, and connect with an existing sidewalk near QuikTrip.

The design would also add a 10-feet wide cement path under I-70, allowing pedestrians a safer means to cross the interstate.

The project is part of a larger plan that would eventually connect the Clark Lane Trail with Stephens Lake Park and Hinkson Creek Trail.

Public Works employee Tyler Wallace said he expects to submit a design proposal to MoDOT for approval in the next six months.

Wallace said he anticipates the Clark Lane Trail project to cost approximately $900,000, but national grants would fund the project. Construction is expected to begin in 2017.