Plans to Improve Columbia

The North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association has been working on this ordinance for the past 6 years.

"We want to make sure that the things that make it a walkable neighborhood - make it a sustainable neighborhood - get reinforced and built on in the future so people can live in the neighborhood whether they own homes or rent," said Linda Rootes of the North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association.

Under the crime and prevention provision of the new ordinance, dumpsters would be required to be placed in areas that do not create blind spots or hiding areas.

"Everything past page three I think should be thrown out," said Ken Polly, a property owner in the district.

Opponents said the ordinance would cost business owners too much.

"We feel like the burden that the design standards of this district would place an undue expense on property owners who wish to improve their property," said Carol Van Gorp of the Columbia Board of Realtors.

Columbia College wrote a letter asking the city to exempt the campus from the provisions of the ordinance.

Proponents of the ordinance said they want to develop a plan that everyone involved can feel good about.

Under the ordinance, the north central Columbia district has been partitioned into six areas where different design principles will be applied.