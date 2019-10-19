Plans to Rebuild Joplin Mosque Moving Forward

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 06 2013 Aug 6, 2013 Tuesday, August 06, 2013 6:21:10 AM CDT August 06, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) - On the anniversary of the suspicious fire that destroyed a mosque in Joplin, mosque officials say they are making progress in plans to rebuild.

The Islamic Society of Joplin Mosque was destroyed by fire last Aug. 6. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The mosque was damaged by another fire on July 4 of last year. That blaze has been ruled an arson.

The mosque will be rebuilt inside city limits. Navid Zaidi, a mosque board member, says no rebuilding will start until the fundraising is complete.

The Joplin Globe reports Muslims were the hosts for an interfaith meal Saturday at their temporary location at a shopping center. Members of Christian churches and the United Hebrew Congregation synagogue joined the Muslims for the meal.

 

More News

Grid
List

Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas
Saline County children abducted in 2017 found in Texas
SALINE COUNTY — Three Saline County children abducted in 2017 were found in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to the... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash
Jefferson City police request other drivers come forward with information after fatal crash
JEFFERSON CITY - One Lincoln man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer Friday night on... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light department said it believes all power has been restored in Columbia. About... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 10:05:00 AM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi
MARSHALL - The suspect in a pair of shootings in early October has been caught out of state, police announced... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
Man sentenced for 2016 involuntary manslaughter case
CALIFORNIA - A man heard his sentence on Friday after killing a 20-year-old three years ago for drunk driving. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

UPDATE: MU says theatre department wrong in cutting ties with True/False
UPDATE: MU says theatre department wrong in cutting ties with True/False
COLUMBIA —The University of Missouri issued a statement Friday that the MU Department of Theatre was "in error" when it... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 5:52:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 8: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever’s Week 8 Game of the Week features a dominant Helias (6-1) visited by a surging... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

True/False, Ragtag dissolve relationship with The Crossing
True/False, Ragtag dissolve relationship with The Crossing
COLUMBIA — The True False Film Festival and Ragtag Cinema are dissolving their relationship with Columbia church The Crossing. Cinema... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 5:33:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Missouri mayors commit to make communities safer
Missouri mayors commit to make communities safer
COLUMBIA - Springfield Mayor Ken McClure hosted a group for a strategy session that included Governor Mike Parson in October.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

MRI reveals dislocated kneecap for Patrick Mahomes
MRI reveals dislocated kneecap for Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY - The extent of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' leg injury sustained during the team's Thursday night... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 3:07:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Sports

Demolition scheduled for crumbling Jefferson City buildings
Demolition scheduled for crumbling Jefferson City buildings
JEFFERSON CITY - A damaged downtown Jefferson City building is scheduled for demolition, but the owners have filed an appeal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in Continuous News

Chemotherapy shortage affects mid-Missouri children
Chemotherapy shortage affects mid-Missouri children
COLUMBIA - A drug company's decision is causing new worries for the families of children with cancer. Vincristine, a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 1:55:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Threat no longer active at Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Threat no longer active at Thomas Jefferson Middle School
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police investigated a threat at Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Friday. TJMS sent out... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 1:27:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Charges filed in deadly Highway 63 crash
UPDATE: Charges filed in deadly Highway 63 crash
COLUMBIA - A woman is dead after a car crash on Highway 63 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 11:57:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in Top Stories

County-wide plan for workforce development in discussion
County-wide plan for workforce development in discussion
COLUMBIA - Leaders from several organizations from around Boone County gathered Friday to talk about various county-wide goals. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 11:10:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in Top Stories

3 killed, 2 arrested after Kansas City shooting
3 killed, 2 arrested after Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in a Kansas City neighborhood. Police spokesman... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 11:01:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in Continuous News

Man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop.
Man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop.
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Thursday evening after police found dangerous drugs during a routine traffic stop. The arrest... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 4:29:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
4pm 59°
5pm 58°
6pm 57°
7pm 57°