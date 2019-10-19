Plans to Rebuild Joplin Mosque Moving Forward

JOPLIN (AP) - On the anniversary of the suspicious fire that destroyed a mosque in Joplin, mosque officials say they are making progress in plans to rebuild.

The Islamic Society of Joplin Mosque was destroyed by fire last Aug. 6. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The mosque was damaged by another fire on July 4 of last year. That blaze has been ruled an arson.

The mosque will be rebuilt inside city limits. Navid Zaidi, a mosque board member, says no rebuilding will start until the fundraising is complete.

The Joplin Globe reports Muslims were the hosts for an interfaith meal Saturday at their temporary location at a shopping center. Members of Christian churches and the United Hebrew Congregation synagogue joined the Muslims for the meal.