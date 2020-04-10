Plans to tear down water slide where boy died on hold

Saturday, August 25 2018
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Plans to demolish a water slide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy died might be delayed.

In July, attorneys for KC Waterpark Management said they were ready to demolish the Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, shortly after Labor Day.

The Kansas City Star reports the demolition might be delayed because of disagreements over which parts of the slide should be preserved as possible evidence in criminal cases filed after Caleb Schwab was decapitated on the ride in August 2016.

The state has asked that experts be allowed to inspect the slide one more time.

The water park's attorneys filed a response Wednesday, questioning the need for another inspection of the slide.

A court hearing on the issue is scheduled for next week.

