Plant Investigation

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A St. Joseph company is under orders from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up chemical spills and stop handling hazardous materials at one of its warehouses. The agency says leaking and corroded drums of chemicals in the HPI Products warehouse may pose danger to health and the environment. Officials say the order applies to only one of the company's six warehouses in St. Joseph. Last week, the EPA searched the site and found that the company had not addressed problems identified in an inspection last year. An inspector said the structural integrity of the building is poor. The building flooded as recently as January. HPI was given 21 days to complete an inventory of all containers, then to dispose of all waste acids, sludges, cancelled pesticides and unusable chemicals.