Plastic Surgeon Commits Fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis-area plastic surgeon faces sentencing in January after admitting in federal court to billing patients for procedures that were unnecessary or never performed. Dr. Richard Coin of Ladue pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of false demand against the United States. His firm, Reconstructive and Microsurgery Associates, pleaded guilty to one felony count of health care fraud. Court documents claim Coin and the company fraudulently billed insurance providers and the government for claims of $1 million.