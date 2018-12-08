Platte County official accused of misusing county funds

PLATTE CITY (AP) — A northwest Missouri county official faces charges accusing him of using a county credit card to supply the construction of a beer garden at his home.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a statement that 54-year-old Kenneth M. Bozenhardt, Platte County's director of facilities, was charged Saturday with one count of felony stealing.

Zahnd says Bozenhardt is accused of using the county credit card and business account to buy lumber and other items, some of which went into building his home beer garden. He's also accused of using the card to buy personal items including rum and a lawn mower. Zahnd's release did not say how much county money Bozenhardt was accused of using for the items.

It's unclear if Bozenhardt has a lawyer.