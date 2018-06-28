Plattsmouth to Dump Wastewater in Missouri River

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) - Plattsmouth is planning to begin dumping its wastewater into the Missouri River because flooding has damaged some of the southeast Nebraska city's sewer mains.

The Nebraska Department of Emergency Management announced the decision Friday afternoon, so people are being warned to stay out of the Missouri River floodwaters.

Plattsmouth officials say the city's wastewater treatment plant will be taken out of service. If needed, raw sewage will be pumped from sanitary sewer manholes into the Missouri River.The city is warning homeowners who live in low-lying areas to prepare for the possibility of sewage backups in their homes.

Plattsmouth officials say the city's drinking water treatment plant continued to operate normally Friday. But both plants are being threatened by the floodwater.