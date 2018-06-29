Play of the Week Winner: Austin Francis of Salisbury

A 65-yard pass from Salisbury quaterback Austin Francis to the 1-yard line last Friday against Paris is the Friday Night Fever Play of the Week for games played Oct. 19.

The pass, caught by Alec Wilson, contributed to Salisbury's 49-6 victory. The Panthers (8-1), a Class 1 squad, play their first playoff game Friday against Putnam County.