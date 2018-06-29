Play of the Week Winner: Drake Davidson (week eight)

Moberly's Drake Davidson's 57 yard touchdown pass is the FNF week eight Play of the Week. This pass marks Davidson's second KOMU 8 Sports Play of the Week win, having also earned the honor week one for his 65 yard touchdown pass.

Voting for week nine will open Sunday at 11 p.m. and concludes Friday at 3 p.m. The winner will be revealed during the 6 p.m. newscast on KOMU 8.