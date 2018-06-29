Play of the Week Winner: Drake Davidson (week one)

Moberly's Drake Davidson threw a 65 yard touchdown pass on his team's first play of the season. Moberly would go on to lose the game against Blair Oaks but Davidson's pass is the first KOMU 8 Sports Play of the Week for the 2015 season.

Vote for the week two Play of the Week beginning Sunday at 11 p.m. Voting for week two finishes Friday at 3 p.m. with the results announced during the 6 p.m. newscast on KOMU 8.