Play of the Week Winner: Jaevon McQuitty (week three)

Battle's Jaevon McQuitty's sideline catch for a touchdown against Rock Bridge pushed the Spartans to 3-0 with a 27-20 win. His catch is the third KOMU 8 Sports Play of the Week for the 2015 season, and is his second consecutive Play of the Week win.

Vote for the week four Play of the Week beginning Sunday at 11 p.m. Voting for week four finishes Friday at 3 p.m. with the results announced during the 6 p.m. newscast on KOMU 8.