Play of the Week Winner: Mason Murray of Hickman

A fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Hickman quarterback Mason Murray to wide receiver Roderick Beasley is the winner of the Friday Night Fever Play of the Week for games played Sept. 28.

The 37-yard connection helped the Kewpies beat the Jefferson City Jays 14-9 and improve to 6-0 on the season. The loss was Jefferson City's first.

Hickman doesn't play Friday but will face Jackson on Oct. 12.