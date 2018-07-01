Play of the Week Winner: Zane Jacoby of Westran

A 55-yard touchdown pass from Westran quarterback Zane Jacoby that contributed to the Hornets' 33-27 win over Salisbury is the winner of the Friday Night Fever Play of the Week for games played Oct. 5.

Wide receiver Devin Perkins caught the pass.

The victory put Westran at 6-1 on the season going into a road game Friday against Slater. The Hornets, a Class 1 football school, finished 10-3 last season and won two playoff games. The team lost in the quarterfinals to South Shelby.