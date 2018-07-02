Playboy Magazine Recruiting at MU

"Playboy, it could be kind of a promotion, but I think its just, yeah, represent Mizzou," said University of Missouri student Victoria Swoboda, who heard about the auditions at work.

"My friends were sort of supportive, and my sister was too," she added. "So, we'll see."

Swoboda is auditioning for "The Girls of the Big 12" feature in the magazine.The last Big 12 feature was three years ago.

Women signed up on the magazine's website. Their photo shoots with a Playboy photographer will determine who's in the October issue.

Photographer Kim Mizuno says college issues are so popular, the magazine is making two each year.

"I suppose I would assume that they wouldn't be treated, or expected to do certain things, like true Playboy models would," said MU student Megan Hilger.

"Send in a photo, see what happens. I think you kind of put yourself at risk, but they're entering and just doing what you want to do," said MU student Mitchell Blecha.

Mizuno admitted opposition was a problem in the past, although it's not this time.

"Nowdays, I think most people just figure, 'Okay, Playboy's in town again, you know, just let them come through, do their thing, and be gone with it, you know,'" said Mizuno.

After making a final cut this Saturday, every school in the Big 12 will have at least one woman in the October issue.