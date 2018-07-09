Player Beats the Odds to Play Football

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Thursday, November 03 2005 Nov 3, 2005 Thursday, November 03, 2005 9:36:30 PM CST November 03, 2005 in Sports

He's 5 foot 6 inches, 100 pounds. But his small stature is the only thing small about what junior wide receiver Alexander Johnston brings to the Southern Boone football team.

"He never expects us to do anything different. I throw him the ball just like any of the other receivers. I expect him to catch it just like any of the other ones, and he does it," Southern Boone Wide Receivers Coach Rodney Keuck said.

"Walking around school, hearing about how hard their day was, and compared to mine I say wow, that's nothing. So I decided to do something about it and join the football team and see how its like," Alexander  Johnston said.

Playing the wide receiver position can be tough enough. But Alexander has never even been able to use the tools that most wide receivers hold dearest: Alexander was born with no hands. But he hasn't let it get to him. He can do everything from tying his shoes, to putting his pads on, to stepping out on the football field.

"He doesn't let anything get to him anyways, but just to know that he has the support of the players and coaches behind him just adds to it," Southern Boone Junior Defensive End Jaron Egbe said.

"At my first practice, I was really nervous on how the other football teams would look at me and treat me but they've been amazing," Johnston said.

Adversity is nothing new to Johnston. In fact, its all around him every day. Alexander doesn't know his biological parents. He was born in Russia and lived in a Russian orphanage for nine years. When he was adopted by a couple in Ashland seven years ago, he found himself living with 18 brothers and sisters.

"When I lived in an orphanage I lived with 30 other people, so its not really that much of a difference," Johnston said.

One of those brothers, Ethan, is blind. And believe it or not, Ethan taught Alexander how to play football.

"And ever since, I just fell in love with it," Johnston explained.

"You know, God throws all kinds of things our way and a lot of times we decide to pout about them or focus on the bad, but when you see a kid like Alexander, you know its easy to focus on the good if you let yourself do it," Southern Boone Head Football Coach Mike Hall said.

Alexander is small for a wide receiver. But his heart, determination, and will proves there's nothing small about him. After high school, Alexander wants to play college football and enter a career in law enforcement.

His Southern Boone Eagles will play their final game of the season Thursday against Blair Oaks.

More News

Grid
List

Visitors flood local cave amid rescue effort in Thailand
Visitors flood local cave amid rescue effort in Thailand
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, July 7 more than 600 people toured Connor's Cave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. ... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Columbia resident finds belonging in her disability
Columbia resident finds belonging in her disability
COLUMBIA - It was a normal day in Megan Stober's American Sign Language class at MU. Her final project... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Tipton Correctional Center inmate accounts conflict with DOC officials
Tipton Correctional Center inmate accounts conflict with DOC officials
TIPTON - The Tipton Correctional Center went on lockdown July 4 after a disturbance broke out among the inmates. ... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature
Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature
COLUMBIA - School district officials in Columbia are moving forward with a new safety feature for local school buildings. ... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:59:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle
Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle
COLUMBIA — Police officers arrested Maurice Kendall Griffith, 41, of Columbia after a home invasion on July 6. Griffith... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Former Missouri high school football star fatally shot
Former Missouri high school football star fatally shot
COLUMBIA — Authorities have detained a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a former high school football star in Columbia.... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:25:58 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Suspect in shots fired, domestic disturbance arrested
Suspect in shots fired, domestic disturbance arrested
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it has arrested a man who fired several bullets into a woman's car... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 12:29:07 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Customer who stopped robbery earns praise, says it's part of his duty
Customer who stopped robbery earns praise, says it's part of his duty
BOONVILLE - A convenience store customer who stopped a would-be robber with his own weapon is earning accolades on the... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 10:09:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Kentucky Fried Chicken damaged in fire
Kentucky Fried Chicken damaged in fire
COLUMBIA - A fire caused $30,000 worth of damage at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Worley Street Sunday night. ... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescuers free four more boys as operation gathers pace
Thai cave rescuers free four more boys as operation gathers pace
(CNN) -- Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have brought four more boys out of the flooded... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:55:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8pm 84°
9pm 81°
10pm 81°
11pm 80°