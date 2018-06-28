Players to Count On

They're called recruited walk-ons. And MU freshman Matt Lawrence is one.

"They told me that even if i didn't have a scholarship they're still going to consider me just as equal of a player as everyone else and just to get that was a great thing for me and my family. I'm just happy it worked out for me," Lawrence said.

And work out it did. Because Lawrence eventually received a scholarship. After Missouri forward Linas Kleiza left for the NBA draft. And Lawrence is making a quick impact.

"When Thomas Gardner drives and kicks to Matt Lawrence near the end of the half, Matt's going to make that shot because Thomas showed enough confidence in him to kick it and Matt knocks it down and that's a huge play," Snyder said.

"I just want to do whatever I can to help us win, whether its to play a little bit, play a lot, I don't mind. I mean I'll sit out of a game and cheer my teammates on if that's what i have to do," Lawrence said.

Cheering or playing, Lawrence's patience has paid off.

Lawrance is from St. Louis and played basketball at Lafayette where he was an all-state selection his junior and senior seasons.