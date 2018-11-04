Playing in the Moonlight

The league gets its name from games that take place from 7:30pm until 10:30pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The program features two youth leagues for kids ages thirteen through sixteen. The adult league is for those older than seventeen.

"It's pretty cool. I really like the little kids. They've got different personalities, and they teach me a lot and I teach them a lot." first year coach Bobby Dawson said.

Many of the players and coaches arrived at the park hours early to get in that extra practice before their first game.