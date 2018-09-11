Plea Hearing Set in Cole Co. Child Endangerment Case

JEFFERSON CITY- A Cole County woman accused of shaking an infant at her day care center will have a plea hearing Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors charged Shelley Richter with child endangerment after she allegedly shook 7-month-old Lane Schaefer in 2010.

Doctors believe Schaefer suffered from shaken baby syndrome, a form of abusive head trauma. It results from violently shaking an infant by the shoulders, arms or legs. The resulting whiplash can cause bleeding within the brain or the eyes.

Richter's defense attorneys claimed she tripped over another child and dropped Schaefer.

Doctors testifying for the prosecution have said in the past that Schaefer's injuries, which include blindness and trouble performing basic motor functions, result from shaken baby syndrome.