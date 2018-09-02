Plea in Case Tied to Drowning Death of 12-Year-Old

CLAYTON - A St. Louis County man whose 12-year-old stepson drowned in the Meramec River faces sentencing June 24 after pleading guilty to seven counts of second-degree child endangerment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 43-year-old Todd Combs pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges Thursday.

Police say Combs supplied alcohol to seven minors on Aug. 5 during a family picnic near Pacific, Mo. His stepson, Christopher Marks, drowned while playing in the Meramec River.

Police do not know how much alcohol Christopher consumed the night he drowned.