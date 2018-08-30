Plea rejected from man accused of aiding murder-for-hire plot

COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge has rejected the plea of a Columbia man accused of providing a false alibi to a caretaker convicted in the murder-for-hire killing of a disabled art dealer.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that 27-year-old Christopher Hurt is the last of four defendants facing charges in the April 2013 shooting of 46-year-old Brian Daniels. Hurt is charged with hindering prosecution.

Prosecutors said Hurt provided a false alibi for James Thompson, who is serving a life sentence for Daniels' killing. Thompson forged Daniels' will in an effort to inherit his fortune. Daniels had won a nearly $5 million settlement after he was badly injured in a 2005 apartment fire.

Hurt said Wednesday he didn't intentionally attempt to mislead police. Judge Christine Carpenter said the testimony didn't support Hurt's plea.