Plenty of Apples for Festival Despite Summer Drought

VERSAILLES - The 33rd Annual Olde Tyme Apple Festival will continue in Versailles on Friday after organizers faced complications gathering apples.

Festival planners said the festival receives most of its apples from local orchards, but the summer season forced the organizers to look elsewhere in order to offer enough apples to the thousands of people expected to attend the event. Organizers traveled more than 100 miles to gather enough fruit for festival fun.

Beginning on Friday, the Olde Tyme Apple Festival will hold an apple pie baking contest, sock hop, live music and the Apple Dumplin' and Darlin' contest. Saturday will bring a day of physical fitness including a five kilometer run and a two-mile walk.

Opting out of fitness for food and fun is also an option. The festival will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning along with 250 vendors, parade, car show and fiddle contest. The festival will end with a golf tournament on Sunday.

For more information on the Olde Tyme Apple Festival, check out Versailles' Chamber of Commerce website.