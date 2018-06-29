Plenty of SEC East teams exit spring unsettled at QB

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) - Missouri has a head start in at least one respect as the Tigers aim for their third consecutive Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title.

With Maty Mauk returning for his junior season, Missouri is one of only two SEC East teams that exits spring practice with a settled quarterback situation. The only other SEC East program with a clear-cut starter at quarterback is Tennessee, which brings back Joshua Dobbs.

Even a couple of programs with experienced quarterbacks have ongoing competitions.

Kentucky's Patrick Towles, who started 12 games last season, must hold off a challenge from Drew Barker. Florida's Will Grier closed spring practice with a slight lead in the Gators' quarterback competition over Treon Harris, who made six starts last season.

Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt also haven't named starting quarterbacks.