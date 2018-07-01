Plow Crews on Duty as Blowing, Drifiting Snow Covers Roads

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works says a full road crew is now on duty and plowing first and second priority routes. However, snow is blowing and drifting and there are reports of as much as six inches on some roadways.

The priority snow route parking ban is in effect. The public works department is asking residents to move vehicles off priority routes to avoid citations and make snow removal more efficient.

Trash and recycling will not be picked up Monday due to the bitterly cold temperatures and wind chill expected. Collections are scheduled to resume Tuesday with routes one day behind.