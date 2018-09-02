Plowman Chamber Music Competition & Festival Begins

COLUMBIA - The 2013 Plowman Chamber Music Competition & Festival started Thursday night with a piano solo recital from Frederic Chiu. This is the sixth year Columbia has held the event.

More than 60 musicians from nationwide music schools will compete in the semi-final this Saturday, including students from the University of Texas and New England Conservatory. The three judges for this year are Frederic Chiu, Randy Gardner and Peter Wiley. The final is held on Sunday, and the winner will get a $5,000 grand prize.

"We are very excited to have them here. It's not just the judging that they do. They also give recitals and master classes. There is a lot of integretion going on with the community, the students and musicians. So it's very exciting," said the artist director Ayako Tsuruta.

Chiu said the purpose of the competition is to assist emerging chamber ensembles in their artistic development and to provide a forum for their talents.

Tsuruta said the judges will hold master classes on MU campus for free, and the event normally attracts 300 to 400 visitors to Columbia.

