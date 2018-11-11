Plunkett May Face Additional Charges

HOLTS SUMMIT - Sandra Plunkett, who is facing murder charges after the death of her husband last week, could face additional charges after a scuffle with police Thursday. Holts Summit Police said Plunkett reached for an officer's gun while police were transporting her from a holding cell to Callaway County jail.



She did not get the weapon. It took two officers to get Sandra on the ground. Neither officer was seriously hurt, but one officer complained of minor leg pain from the struggle.



Plunkett confessed Tuesday to shooting her husband of 14 years, Paul Plunkett. Police are still looking for Plunkett's motive in the case.



If the HSPD goes forward with the additional charges, Plunkett will be charged for resisting arrest and assault for trying to get a hold of an officer's gun.



