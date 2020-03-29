Pneumonia Listed as Cause of Death for Skelton

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) - A funeral home in Ike Skelton's hometown says the former 17-term Missouri congressman died of complications from pneumonia.

Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington included the cause of death in a preliminary obituary Tuesday.

Skelton died Monday at the age of 81 in a Virginia hospital surrounded by his wife, his sons and their families. Also present was his longtime friend and colleague Russell Orban, who said Skelton had entered the hospital a week earlier with a bad cough.

Skelton, a Democrat, served 34 years in the U.S. House before losing in 2010 to Republican Vicky Hartzler in Missouri's 4th Congressional District. He had practiced law since then in Missouri and Washington, D.C., and had homes in Lexington and McLean, Va.

Family members are planning a memorial service in Lexington.