Pneumonia Listed as Cause of Death for Skelton

6 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, October 29 2013 Oct 29, 2013 Tuesday, October 29, 2013 6:25:00 PM CDT October 29, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) - A funeral home in Ike Skelton's hometown says the former 17-term Missouri congressman died of complications from pneumonia.

Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington included the cause of death in a preliminary obituary Tuesday.

Skelton died Monday at the age of 81 in a Virginia hospital surrounded by his wife, his sons and their families. Also present was his longtime friend and colleague Russell Orban, who said Skelton had entered the hospital a week earlier with a bad cough.

Skelton, a Democrat, served 34 years in the U.S. House before losing in 2010 to Republican Vicky Hartzler in Missouri's 4th Congressional District. He had practiced law since then in Missouri and Washington, D.C., and had homes in Lexington and McLean, Va.

Family members are planning a memorial service in Lexington.

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
COLUMBIA— Columbia chefs are donating food and resources to provide "Scrappy Meals" for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
16 minutes ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. The state accounts for more than... More >>
36 minutes ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:18:07 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN —Outside a hospital’s confines, providing medical care as a first responder in the wake of COVID-19 adds another... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
AP—The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned on Sunday, as authorities... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:07:30 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Maries County confirms first case
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Maries County confirms first case
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:27:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 9:32:20 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home. On March 20, the... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:05:51 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

More medical equipment is being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
More medical equipment is being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:29:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - People in Jefferson City and the surrounding communities woke up to damage that some have never seen... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
O'FALLON (AP) — The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri.... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mexico Middle School
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mexico Middle School
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A potential exposure of COVID-19 at Mexico Middle School might have occurred the last two days of... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Missouri National Guard mobilized for COVID-19 relief
Missouri National Guard mobilized for COVID-19 relief
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that the Missouri National Guard would be mobilized to help with the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus
Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:09:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars
Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars
AP — Something was wrong. The chow hall line at New York’s Rikers Island jail had halted. For three hours,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:04:41 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
2pm 62°
3pm 63°
4pm 64°
5pm 64°