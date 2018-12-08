Point guard Blake Harris transferring from Mizzou

COLUMBIA - Blake Harris is leaving Missouri to return closer to home.

Reports surfaced, one of which he reposted on his twitter account, Wednesday that the former Tigers point guard will transfer to North Carolina State.

Harris announced his release and intention to transfer Jan. 5. He said then that he would prefer to be close to his home in North Carolina.

Cuonzo Martin, the Tigers head coach, released a statement confirming the transfer.

Harris scored 3.8 points, 3.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1 steal in 13.9 minutes of play. He was in starting lineup towards the latter part of the season.

It's the second freshman guard the Tigers have lost due to transfers. Redshirt freshman C.J. Roberts also left Mizzou earlier this season.

Harris left a goodbye message to Tigers fans.