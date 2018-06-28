Points in the Paint Help Mizzou With Perfect Start

COLUMBIA - Whether it was guard, forward, or center, Mizzou put on a show in the paint Friday night against Northwestern State.

"There's a lot of great numbers in the ball game that excite me, but one that really excites me the most is that we had 50 points in the paint. And I think that even though we shoot the ball very well that balance is extremely important for our success," Coach Frank Haith said.



Points down low usually is a result of powerful, big guys, but for the Tigers that's not necessarily the case.

"Our ability to play inside out, not just our big guys, but we got some transition buckets, we got some driving bucket," Haith said after the victory.

The guards have been stepping up as of late and made scoring simpler for Mizzou's big men.

"When you got guards who can get in there and finish or pass it off to another player like Ricardo going 10 for 11. It's a lot easier when you got someone in there finishing those layups in the point" senior guard Marcus Denmon added.

Ricardo Ratliffe, the big man the Tigers have used most so far this season feels the same way.

"I just commend the guards because they just find me in places that I can score and make it really easy and when they penetrate and my man moves over I got a 2 foot layup," Ratliffe added.



Points in the paint, part of a perfect 7-0 start to the Tiger season.