Poison Blamed for Pet Food Recall

AP-Pet Food Recall (Tops)Rodent poison may have come in on imported wheat ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- There's new information on just how rat poison may have gotten into pet food linked to the deaths of at least 16 cats and dogs. A-B-C News is reporting that the poison (aminopterin) may have been on imported wheat that was used in the pet food. The type of poison identified by the network is one that is used to kill rats in some countries -- but according to the E-P-A, it's not registered for use in the United States. The chemical is also a cancer drug, and it's highly toxic in high doses. Earlier today, a spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said rat poison had been found in the pet food. She wouldn't identify the chemical or its source. The pet deaths led to a recall of 60 (m) million cans and pouches of pet food produced by Menu Foods and sold under 95 brand names throughout North America. The company has confirmed the deaths of 15 cats and one dog. %@AP Links On the Net: FDA pet food recall information: http://www.fda.gov/oc/opacom/hottopics/petfood.html Menu Foods: http://tinyurl.com/2pn6mm (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-23-07 1225EDT