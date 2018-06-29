Poisoning of Neighbor May Have Started Months Ago

AP-MO--NeighborPoisoning 03-22 0113 AP-MO--Neighbor Poisoning,0092 Poisoning of neighbor could have started months ago BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) -- An eastern Missouri man says a jealous woman might have been trying for months to kill his wife. Brian Hausler's wife, Angie, was released from a St. Louis hospital after being poisoned over the weekend. Authorities have arrested the Hausler's neighbor, 33-year-old Tina Vazquez in Bonne Terre (Bahn-TAIR'). Vazquez is charged with first-degree assault and could face life in prison. She baby-sat the Hauslers' children. Brian Hausler says his wife became sick when Vazquez started hanging around their house months ago. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-22-06 1636EST