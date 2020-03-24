Poker Run Raises More Than $45,000

7 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, June 02 2012 Jun 2, 2012 Saturday, June 02, 2012 1:21:00 PM CDT June 02, 2012 in News
By: Garrett Bergquist
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - MFA Oil officials said Saturday the 2012 MFA Oil Poker Run raised more than $45,000 to be split evenly between the University of Missouri Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Missouri.

Break Time General Manager Jackie Maxwell said this year's run drew far more people and donations than last year's inaugural running. She said participants received a playing card at each checkpoint on their route of choice. There were five routes to choose from, each ending in Jefferson City. By the time they reached the finish line, participants had a poker hand. She said there were prizes for best and worst hands. In addition to entrance fees, she said the event raised money through lunch tickets and an auction. About 300 people took part in the road rally, and a total of 600 attended the barbecue and auction.

Kenneth Terry, who has attended a number of bike rallies, said he thought this run was very well-organized. He said he has participated in several charity poker runs and wishes more people would participate in them. Terry and another participant, Alvin Griffin, said they like helping charities and enjoy the Poker Run's routes.

In addition to motorcycles, participants used cars ranging from a Model A Ford to current models. Entrants included a 1962 Chevrolet Impala and a 1992 Corvette.

More News

Grid
List

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County officials to update public on COVID-19 response
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County officials to update public on COVID-19 response
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
1 minute ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 9:53:31 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:15:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:11:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19
Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19
ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Drive thru COVID-19 testing opens at Capital Region Medical Center
Drive thru COVID-19 testing opens at Capital Region Medical Center
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center will offer drive through COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24. The testing,... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 4:29:58 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Health Department uses Facebook Live to answer community's COVID-19 questions
Health Department uses Facebook Live to answer community's COVID-19 questions
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now using Facebook Live to help answer... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 3:55:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Felt face-masks: effectiveness and procedure
Felt face-masks: effectiveness and procedure
COLUMBIA - Community members have started coming up with their own unique ways to contribute during a worldwide pandemic. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

UPDATE: 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, 20 in Boone County
UPDATE: 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, 20 in Boone County
JEFFERSON CITY — There are currently 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 1:35:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Family, friends and neighbors surprise Columbia 15-year-old on her birthday
Family, friends and neighbors surprise Columbia 15-year-old on her birthday
COLUMBIA - 15-year-old Vivian Spear wasn't planning on having a birthday party Saturday. She was supposed to be in... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 12:35:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

The cost of service dogs keep them out of reach for veterans with PTSD
The cost of service dogs keep them out of reach for veterans with PTSD
OMAHA, NE – You’ve probably heard the saying ‘A dog is man’s best friend’, but for Marc Abels his dog... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 11:21:56 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Local stores offer special hours for at-risk community members
Local stores offer special hours for at-risk community members
COLUMBIA— With more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, local stores are offering special hours for community members... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Missouri Cancer Associates provider tests positive for COVID-19
Missouri Cancer Associates provider tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA—A Missouri Cancer Associates health care provider tested positive for COVID-19 after spending several days seeing patients in Columbia and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 9:18:00 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 183 cases, first St. Louis death
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 183 cases, first St. Louis death
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 8:13:00 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Federal Reserve to lend up to $300B to businesses, cities
Federal Reserve to lend up to $300B to businesses, cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a series of sweeping, aggressive steps , the U.S. Federal Reserve will lend to small and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 7:46:43 AM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Cooper County says Isle of Capri Casino patron tests positive for COVID-19
Cooper County says Isle of Capri Casino patron tests positive for COVID-19
BOONEVILLE - A patron at the Isle of Capri Casino tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting March 17. According... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 10:45:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in News

MU Health Care broadens testing, furthers restrictions to visitors
MU Health Care broadens testing, furthers restrictions to visitors
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced they are expanding COVID-19 testing for patients and placing further restrictions on visitors to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 9:15:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in Continuous News

Hand sanitizer dispensers ripped off walls at Kansas City airport
Hand sanitizer dispensers ripped off walls at Kansas City airport
KANSAS CITY - According to a Kansas City International Airport Facebook post, someone has ripped several hand sanitizer dispensers off... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:18:00 PM CDT March 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10am 42°
11am 43°
12pm 45°
1pm 46°