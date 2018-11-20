Polar Bear BBQ Challenge Ignites the Community

COLUMBIA- Community leaders aren't just putting a slab of ribs on the grill for a tasty treat, but in hopes of making a difference. Fifty-six competitors poured into the Boone County Fairgrounds Friday, 10 of which are nationally ranked, for the annual Polar Bear BBQ Challenge.

These seasoining experts started cooking tonight for a long day of grilling, a potential cash prize and a charity pledge that goes to the Make a Wish Foundation and to a local school. Organizer Aimee Harrison says that she really hopes to brighten the day of a child in need. The competition officially starts Saturday. Judging is at noon.