Police: 1 address fired 360 shots at New Year's Eve party
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say people at one address fired 360 shots from at least nine guns to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Police Chief Rick Smith posted a picture of the bullet casings on his blog Tuesday. It is illegal to fire guns in celebration in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star reports police used a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to find the address, which is in east Kansas City.
Smith said the illegal shooting continues even after an 11-year-old girl died from a stray bullet wound during a celebration on July 4, 2011.
Police are gathering evidence so they can issue citations to those who illegally discharged firearms on New Year's Eve.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Mayoral incumbent Brian Treece and opponent, Chris Kelly, faced off in the second mayoral candidate forum Tuesday. ... More >>
in
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter... More >>
in
OVERLAND (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new bill before the Senate would ban texting and driving for drivers of all ages. It's... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say people at one address fired 360 shots from at least nine guns... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH – A Sunrise Beach woman who worked at a Zales Outlet Store admitted to stealing a diamond bracelet... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray waived the formal reading on her arraignment on Tuesday and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - When Tiwan Lewis lost her home to a fire in December 2017, she found herself experiencing homelessness.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A central Missouri prosecutor's office has been ordered to pay $36,000 for failing to provide records... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Missouri House lawmakers on Tuesday voted against protections for LGBT staffers and gave themselves the option... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in the killing of his girlfriend in a Springfield home with two... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal authorities say two homicides in northwest Missouri last year were linked to a large methamphetamine... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City's public transit agency is offering free bus rides to federal workers ensnared... More >>
in
CARTHAGE (AP) — Court records say a Missouri man broke his 5-year-old daughter's leg after becoming enraged that she hadn't... More >>
in
OVERLAND (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House members will have the option to make some of their emails confidential, despite... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Former Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill began her first job Tuesday since being defeated by Republican Josh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia citizens will have the chance to put their questions and concerns to city council candidates Tuesday night.... More >>
in