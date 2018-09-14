Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One person has died and another has been injured in a double shooting in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. According to police, one person was transported to a hospital but died. They said a 40-year-old woman was shot in the knee, but remained at the scene of the shooting in stable condition.

Police said they do not have any information about a suspect in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.