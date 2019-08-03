Police: 10-year-old takes mom's car to go to McDonald's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a 10-year-old girl who took her mother's SUV because she wanted breakfast got lost and collided with another vehicle.
Police said in a news release the girl's mother was asleep Wednesday when the girl took the vehicle because she wanted food.
The girl drove "a couple miles" but got lost and eventually collided with another vehicle that was going in the opposite direction.
Police said the child was taken to a hospital with minor bumps and bruises.
The driver of the other car wasn't hurt.
The two vehicles both were heavily damaged. An electrical utility box and a stop sign were also damaged.
