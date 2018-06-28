Police: 2 Dead, 4 Wounded in Minn. Office Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a workplace shooting in Minneapolis has left at least two people dead and four others wounded.

Minneapolis police spokesman Steve McCarty says there were "a couple of fatalities" from a shooting Thursday afternoon at Accent Signage Systems on the city's north side.

McCarty says at least four people were taken to hospitals. A spokeswoman for Hennepin County Medical Center says the hospital is treating three people from the scene, all in critical condition.

McCarty says police are treating it as an active crime scene, assuming the shooter is at large.

Dozens of squad cars and police vehicles have surrounded the business. Its website says the company makes interior signage. The company lists its founder as Reuven Rahamim. A phone message left there was not immediately returned.