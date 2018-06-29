Police: 2 dead after apparent shooting, suicide at business

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say two people are dead after an apparent shooting and suicide at a business on the city's east side.

Police Chief Darryl Forte said on his Twitter account that a person was shot inside 7th Heaven Sunday afternoon. He says the man suspected in that shooting killed himself inside the store.

Forte says police did not fire any shots at the business.

Police are still trying to determine a motive and the relationship between the two people who died.

Other people were inside the business when the shootings occurred but they were not injured.