Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Independence

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Independence authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to Independence police, 66-year-old Phillip A. Hurlburt and his wife, 66-year-old Barbara J. Olsen, were found around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Independence police spokesman Officer John Syme said a firearm was used in the incident.

Police said they were called to the residence regarding a possible domestic violence disturbance.