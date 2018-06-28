Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in St. Louis shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police said two people have been killed and one person has been injured in a shooting at a St. Louis car wash.

St. Louis authorities said the shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the Westside Car Wash and Detailing. No other details of the shooting have been released.

The condition of the injured victim was not immediately known.