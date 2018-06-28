Police: 2 with life-threatening injuries after Copper Beech shooting

COLUMBIA - Police said two men were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting at Copper Beech Townhomes on Friday.

More than a dozen police cars responded to the college student apartment complex on Old Highway 63 South. As of 1:30 p.m., officers were unsure how many shots were fired.

One of the men was shot in the leg in the Copper Beech parking lot, where suspects "were shooting from one vehicle into another vehicle," according to a CPD press release. It is unknown where the other victim was shot.

Officers put up crime scene tape around 1 p.m.

The police do not yet have information about the ages or identities of the suspects or the victims. The press release says the investigation is ongoing.

Police took down the caution tape and let students back into their apartments around 3 p.m.

MU Alert tweeted the two victims were not MU students.

