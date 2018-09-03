Police: 26 Victims Killed at Conn. School; 1 Other Dead

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - Police say 26 victims were killed in the shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, and one person died at another scene.

The dead at the school include 20 children.

The gunman opened fire Friday morning inside a school where his mother worked. He blasted his way through the building as young students cowered helplessly in classrooms while their teachers and classmates were shot.

The gunman killed himself. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says someone who lived with him also died.

Young students crying and looking frightened were escorted by adults through a parking lot in a line after the shots rang out in Newtown, 60 miles northeast of New York City.

The attack comes less than two weeks before Christmas and appears to be the nation's second-deadliest school shooting, exceeded only by the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007.