Police: 3 injured in shooting at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis authorities say a pregnant woman and two others have been injured in a shooting outside of a home.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday night while the women sat in back of the residence. They say someone shot toward them from a black SUV. The pregnant woman and one other were hospitalized and the third refused treatment. Their conditions are unclear.

A fire department spokesman tells KSDK-TV one of the transported victims was shot in the arm and foot and the other was hit in the buttocks.

Police are investigating.