Police: 3 killed, 7 injured over six hours in St. Louis

2 days 8 hours 46 minutes ago Sunday, October 11 2020 Oct 11, 2020 Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:15:01 PM CDT October 11, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say three people were killed and seven others injured in separate shootings over six hours overnight in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shootings happened from 11 p.m. Saturday to about 5 a.m. Sunday.

The first shooting death happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday of a male victim.

Another fatal shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday when a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

About 5:15 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified male victim was found shot in the stomach and later died at a local hospital.

More News

Grid
List

Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12
Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12
(CNN) -- Drugmaker Pfizer has plans to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 12, and... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:52:36 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

CPS discrepancy with progress reports
CPS discrepancy with progress reports
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools recently sent out progress reports, but many students received inaccurate reports showing a higher failure... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 7:47:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri is outsourcing contact tracing to private companies as part of the effort to contain the... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:54:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
Missouri chief warns: Drugs that look like kids' vitamins
POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — The police chief in a small eastern Missouri town is warning that illegal drugs found on... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Mexico man pleads guilty to possessing 65 stolen firearms
Mexico man pleads guilty to possessing 65 stolen firearms
JEFFERSON CITY – A Mexico man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing stolen firearms taken during the burglary... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

CPS' decision to allow elementary students to return to class leaves some parents concerned
CPS' decision to allow elementary students to return to class leaves some parents concerned
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday to switch some students from online learning to in-person... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
AP - The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
Florida football pauses team activities, set to play Missouri next Saturday
GAINESVILLE, FL- The University of Florida football program has paused team activities as of Tuesday afternoon due to an increase... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered three of the five Michigan men accused of plotting to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Moberly boys soccer games canceled for rest of week
Moberly boys soccer games canceled for rest of week
MOBERLY- Moberly High School boys soccer will not play its regularly scheduled games this week, according to a press release... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in Sports

State fire marshal, citing drought, urges no outdoor burning
State fire marshal, citing drought, urges no outdoor burning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s state fire marshal is encouraging people to avoid outside burning amid a statewide drought... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 3:12:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

2020 MU Homecoming events to continue as scheduled, despite postponed game
2020 MU Homecoming events to continue as scheduled, despite postponed game
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Alumni Association announced that they will continue to hold previously planned Homecoming events this week, despite... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Social Security checks to increase by 1.3% in 2021
Social Security checks to increase by 1.3% in 2021
(CNN) -- Come January 2021, the roughly 70 million people who receive Social Security will see a 1.3% increase in... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 1:12:33 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Mengqi Ji search resumes as crews dismantle remaining part of levee
Mengqi Ji search resumes as crews dismantle remaining part of levee
COOPER COUNTY- Columbia police resumed the search for missing Columbia mother Mengqi Ji Tuesday morning. Crews started to remove... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 12:49:00 PM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

NUTmobile to visit Columbia Thursday through Sunday
NUTmobile to visit Columbia Thursday through Sunday
COLUMBIA - As a part of their East-to-West-Nut-Crackin' Fest, Planters will host several events for mid-Missouri residents to visit their... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 11:51:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
LISBON, Portugal (AP) -- The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 11:02:46 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight
One detained after armed robbery at Joe Machens Hyundai lot overnight
COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers are investigating an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Joe Machens Hyundai dealership. ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:19:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett faces round of questioning in second day of confirmation hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its second day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 8:08:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
1am 55°
2am 53°
3am 53°
4am 52°