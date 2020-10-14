Police: 3 killed, 7 injured over six hours in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say three people were killed and seven others injured in separate shootings over six hours overnight in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shootings happened from 11 p.m. Saturday to about 5 a.m. Sunday.
The first shooting death happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday of a male victim.
Another fatal shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday when a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
About 5:15 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified male victim was found shot in the stomach and later died at a local hospital.
