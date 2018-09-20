Police: About 45 memorial vases stolen from Raytown cemetery

RAYTOWN (AP) — Authorities say about 45 bronze memorial vases have been stolen from a Raytown cemetery.

The Raytown Police Department says that officers responded to the Mount Olivet Cemetery around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the officers were told that about 45 vases had been stolen from the cemetery between May 8 and May 14.

An investigation is ongoing.