Police: Abuse leaves 3-month-old in critical condition

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 3-month-old in critical condition has been transferred to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, after police say the child was abused.

The Topeka-Capital Journal reports Junction City police were notified that the child had been transferred from Geary Community Hospital on Wednesday.

Officers went to the children's hospital to investigate how the child sustained its injuries.

A Fort Riley soldier, who lives in Junction City, was taken into custody in relation to the case, and is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.