Police accuse man of felony drug possession after crash, search

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a Boone County man Sunday night for allegedly having methamphetamine in his vehicle after he crashed into a Columbia resident's backyard and fled on foot.

According to police, Daniel Peek, 26, crashed into trees in a backyard in the 2800 block of Willowbrook Road early Sunday evening. Police said Peek fled the scene on foot and officers conducted a K-9 search for the suspect.

Officers located a male subject matching the driver's description near the Gerbes grocery store on Paris Road. Police said they confirmed Peek was the driver of the crashed vehicle and was also identified as the suspect in a shoplifting earlier that day at the Walmart on Conley Road.

Officers said they searched Peek's vehicle and found cotton swab tips with methamphetamine.

Police arrested Peek at 10:20 p.m. Sunday night on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and misdemeanor stealing.

Peek's total bond was $5,500. Peek was listed as an inmate in the Boone County Jail as of Monday morning.