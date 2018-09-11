Police: Armed robber climbs through Taco Bell drive-through window

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a man robbed the Taco Bell on Cinnamon Hill Lane early Thursday morning.

According to police, a man armed with a weapon got out of his vehicle just after 1 a.m. in the drive-through and climbed through the window. He forcefully grabbed a Taco Bell employee and demanded money, police said.

CPD said the man took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a four-door vehicle with metallic paint.

No one was injured and no property was damaged during the robbery.