Police Arrest 11 People Suspected in Gang Criminal Activity

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police launched an attempt to curb gang criminal activity making several arrests starting on Monday, July 25.

Police arrested 11 individuals with connections to gang activity and recovered five handguns, marijuana, PCP, crack cocaine and Ecstasy since Monday.

Officials teamed up with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, FBI and the Juvenile Office to make four arrests Monday including one incident involving a stand-off and firearms.

Officers pulled in behind Jordan Montez Wisley, 20, of Columbia to conduct a traffic stop at around 8 p.m. Wisley pulled into a driveway at the 5100 block of Rice Road.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and began walking toward officers. After realizing that he was walking toward police officers, Wisley pulled a handgun out of his vehicle and ran into an open garage of a residence and into the house.

Officers surrounded the house and found Wisley running out the back door. The suspect then crouched and began manipulating the gun toward officers. One officer was then bitten by a pit bull.

Wisley threw the gun and ran back into the residence, but then was taken into custody by officers. The gun was found to be stolen from the Columbia Police Department on July 8.

Officials found three additional handguns, Ecstasy, marijuana and PCP in the residence. The dog was taken into custody by Animal Control.

Officers charged Wisley with the following: Receiving stolen property, felony resisting arrest, felony tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a weapon.

Ten other individuals were also arrested suspected to be involved with gang criminal activity.

Here is a list of the suspects and charges:

Keith Cortez Brim, 24, of Kansas City, Mo. He is charged with one count of resisting arrest, distribution/manufacturing/delivering of cocaine and driving with a revoked license.

Donte Rayman Hardy, 22, of Columbia was arrested for failure to appear in court. His original charge was driving without an operator's license.

Rodney Wayne Arnold Jr., 26, of Columbia was arrested on two counts of distribution/manufacturing/delivery of marijuana, PCP and Ecstasy.

Aarron Harris, 18, of Columbia was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for Obstructing a Court Order.

Darryl Jackson, 28, of Columbia was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Ryan Washington, 27, of Columbia was arrested for possessing a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Shontia Connor, 25, of Columbia was arrested on an Out-of-County warrant.

Biagia Davenport, 19, of Columbia was arrested on a misdemeanor count of stealing.

Lester Fehling, 28, of Boonville was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, a felony of driving with a suspended license and a felony count of resisting arrest.

Also, one juvenile male was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Not all of the suspects listed are gang members, but many of them are associated with suspected gang members and have been contacted while in the company of gang members. The Task Force investigation is ongoing. If you have any information please contact Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS.