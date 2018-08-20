Police Arrest 11 People Suspected in Gang Criminal Activity

7 years 3 weeks 1 day ago Thursday, July 28 2011 Jul 28, 2011 Thursday, July 28, 2011 1:11:00 PM CDT July 28, 2011 in News
Source: Columbia Police Department
By: Peter Terpstra
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police launched an attempt to curb gang criminal activity making several arrests starting on Monday, July 25.

Police arrested 11 individuals with connections to gang activity and recovered five handguns, marijuana, PCP, crack cocaine and Ecstasy since Monday.

Officials teamed up with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, FBI and the Juvenile Office to make four arrests Monday including one incident involving a stand-off and firearms.

Officers pulled in behind Jordan Montez Wisley, 20, of Columbia to conduct a traffic stop at around 8 p.m. Wisley pulled into a driveway at the 5100 block of Rice Road.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and began walking toward officers. After realizing that he was walking toward police officers, Wisley pulled a handgun out of his vehicle and ran into an open garage of a residence and into the house.

Officers surrounded the house and found Wisley running out the back door. The suspect then crouched and began manipulating the gun toward officers. One officer was then bitten by a pit bull.

Wisley threw the gun and ran back into the residence, but then was taken into custody by officers. The gun was found to be stolen from the Columbia Police Department on July 8.

Officials found three additional handguns, Ecstasy, marijuana and PCP in the residence. The dog was taken into custody by Animal Control.

Officers charged Wisley with the following: Receiving stolen property, felony resisting arrest, felony tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a weapon.

Ten other individuals were also arrested suspected to be involved with gang criminal activity.

Here is a list of the suspects and charges:

Keith Cortez Brim, 24, of Kansas City, Mo. He is charged with one count of resisting arrest, distribution/manufacturing/delivering of cocaine and driving with a revoked license.

Donte Rayman Hardy, 22, of Columbia was arrested for failure to appear in court. His original charge was driving without an operator's license.

Rodney Wayne Arnold Jr., 26, of Columbia was arrested on two counts of distribution/manufacturing/delivery of marijuana, PCP and Ecstasy.

Aarron Harris, 18, of Columbia was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for Obstructing a Court Order.

Darryl Jackson, 28, of Columbia was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Ryan Washington, 27, of Columbia was arrested for possessing a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Shontia Connor, 25, of Columbia was arrested on an Out-of-County warrant.

Biagia Davenport, 19, of Columbia was arrested on a misdemeanor count of stealing.

Lester Fehling, 28, of Boonville was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, a felony of driving with a suspended license and a felony count of resisting arrest.

Also, one juvenile male was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Not all of the suspects listed are gang members, but many of them are associated with suspected gang members and have been contacted while in the company of gang members. The Task Force investigation is ongoing. If you have any information please contact Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS.

More News

Grid
List

Rain at the Missouri State Fair cancels car races
Rain at the Missouri State Fair cancels car races
SEDALIA- Two events were canceled on the last day of the Missouri State Fair due to rain. The ASCS... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:04:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
(CNN) -- Former CIA director John Brennan said Sunday that he was willing to pursue legal action against President Donald... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:23:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
(CNN) -- Federal investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen committed bank and tax fraud are looking... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 8:01:59 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Indiana ( WRTV ) -- Hundreds of students walked out of the Andy Gross show Saturday night at Purdue University... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:30:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

SEMO dorm to allow dogs
SEMO dorm to allow dogs
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Students in one Southeast Missouri State University dorm who don't want to leave their dogs or... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas and Missouri officials hope to attract the nearly 700 well-paying USDA jobs that are... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 12:17:10 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a St. Louis man charged with killing... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:50:00 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are suffering and hay for cattle is... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:44:16 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
SEDALIA (AP) — Officials say a worker injured near Sedalia in west-central Missouri has died. The Sedalia Democrat reports... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:01:36 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a sex offense report on Saturday. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:00:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office reported that suspected shooter Devin Mckie is in custody after being arrested... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:36:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
BOONVILLE – About 100 people rode their bikes early Saturday to help raise funds for the 43rd annual Missouri River... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in northwestern Missouri's Platte County say they've seized more than 200 pounds of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:48:56 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
BLACK JACK (AP) — A baby bobcat found in eastern Missouri and being nursed back to health might be mistaken... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:42:55 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Funding cuts to in-home care for the disabled could force some Missouri residents into nursing homes,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:34:39 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
COLUMBIA - The North America Diving Dogs dock diving competition was in its second of three days Saturday at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:01:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of an off-campus sorority house near MU. In... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:01:00 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 73°
4am 72°
5am 72°
6am 71°